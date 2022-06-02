Meet: 2023 OC Ryan Schaefer
Name: Ryan Schaefer
School: Neuqua Valley
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: OC
Twitter: @_ryan_schaefer_
Instagram: @ryan.schaefer64
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Acceleration Naperville
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12827917/61992a805b3e8509b4d01b87
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
I visited Drake (for a junior day) and I’ve been in talks with a couple of D2/D3 schools
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, dedication, and passion
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning against St. Mary’s (St. Louis) and Naperville Central
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Taylor Lewan because of the way he carry’s himself on and off the field and I love the leadership and toughness he embraces when he is on the field.