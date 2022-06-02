Meet: 2023 OC Ryan Schaefer

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ryan Schaefer

School: Neuqua Valley

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: OC

Twitter: @_ryan_schaefer_

Instagram: @ryan.schaefer64

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Acceleration Naperville

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12827917/61992a805b3e8509b4d01b87

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I visited Drake (for a junior day) and I’ve been in talks with a couple of D2/D3 schools

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, dedication, and passion

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning against St. Mary’s (St. Louis) and Naperville Central

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Taylor Lewan because of the way he carry’s himself on and off the field and I love the leadership and toughness he embraces when he is on the field.