Meet: 2023 OL Cannon Mackey

Name: Cannon Mackay

School: Normal Community

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 285 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Cannon_M55

Instagram: Cannon_M55

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14592614/61919b6866562e08bcf9e865

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Southern Illinois, Western Michigan, Illinois State, Murray State, Wayne State, Denison, Columbia University, western Illinois, Central Missouri, Bemidji State, Illinois Wesleyan, Monmouth, Lindenwood, Loras, Upper Iowa, Winona State, St Ambrose, Dordt, UW River Falls, U of Indy,

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a mix of size and athleticism that any school wants in a lineman

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting to start my entire sophomore season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quenton Nelson because he’s a bruiser and runs through everyone.