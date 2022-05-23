Meet: 2023 OL/DL Alex Hamrick

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Alex Hamrick

School: Glenwood

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 245 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @AlexHamrick7

Instagram: alex_hamrick_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9617048/6187fda25b3d390148cae80a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a very strong work ethic, I am very smart when it comes to football and in game decisions, and I am active in the community and I’m well liked by many people.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite memory was being elected team captain as a junior.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald, he shows that you don’t need to be 6’4 to be dominant. He proves that you can be successful at a shorter height if you put in the work and make up for it in strength and quickness.