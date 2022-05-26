Meet: 2023 OL/DL James Muetterties

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: James Muetterties

School: Burlington Central

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @JMuetterties

Instagram: james_muett

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Fist Football, Team weight training, Individual training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13360004/6142a516d45e6a06a4096187

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

NIU, Ball State, WIU, Brown, Upper Iowa, Minnesota State, Drake, Butler

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, team player, hardworking, aggresiveness, relentless

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Earning Fox Valley All Conference and Academic All State honors as a Junior

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ndamukong Suh because he is relentless and does the little things