Meet: 2023 OL/DL James Muetterties
Name: James Muetterties
School: Burlington Central
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 240 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @JMuetterties
Instagram: james_muett
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Fist Football, Team weight training, Individual training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13360004/6142a516d45e6a06a4096187
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
NIU, Ball State, WIU, Brown, Upper Iowa, Minnesota State, Drake, Butler
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, team player, hardworking, aggresiveness, relentless
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Earning Fox Valley All Conference and Academic All State honors as a Junior
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ndamukong Suh because he is relentless and does the little things