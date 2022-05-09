Meet: 2023 OL Dominic Begora

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dominic Begora

School: York

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @BegoraDominic

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15050836/61930f4766562e08bcfac076

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

- Princeton - Harvard - Columbia

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

- I’m very coachable - I have a very good work ethic - I always show up on time - I’m always trying to outwork the guy in front of me

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

After not playing football until my sophomore year or high school, I was able to work and learn and be a varsity starter as a junior and help York obtain a 8-1 record and break a playoff drought.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Aaron Donald because even though he is smaller than everyone he plays against, he always has been able to outwork everyone around him to become one of the greatest defensive players of all time.