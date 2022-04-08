Meet: 2023 OL Emmett Jeske
Name: Emmett Jeske
School: DePaul Prep
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 290 pounds
Position: OC/OG
Twitter: @Jeske_emmett
Instagram: 3mm3ttj3sk3
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12828668/61d337454797b20bec80e308
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Northern Illinois, Western Illinois, Yale, Iowa, st. Thomas, St. Francis, Eastern Illinois, Valparaiso, Southwest Baptist, Upper Iowa, Ball State, Illinois State, Minnesota,
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Football IQ and ability to learn playbook quickly
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being named all conference for the Chicago catholic league
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite player is Raequan Williams because he was the one of the nicest players to me during my dads coaching career.