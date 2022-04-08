Meet: 2023 OL Emmett Jeske

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Emmett Jeske

School: DePaul Prep

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 290 pounds

Position: OC/OG

Twitter: @Jeske_emmett

Instagram: 3mm3ttj3sk3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12828668/61d337454797b20bec80e308

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Northern Illinois, Western Illinois, Yale, Iowa, st. Thomas, St. Francis, Eastern Illinois, Valparaiso, Southwest Baptist, Upper Iowa, Ball State, Illinois State, Minnesota,

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Football IQ and ability to learn playbook quickly

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being named all conference for the Chicago catholic league

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Raequan Williams because he was the one of the nicest players to me during my dads coaching career.