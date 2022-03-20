Meet: 2023 OL Gavin Shahan

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Gavin Shahan

School: Romeoville

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 270 pounds

Position: OC

Twitter: @ShahanGavin

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12804005/61801797041e480cacf4b4d0

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Dartmouth, Columbia, University of Montana, Illinois State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I never quit. I will work the hardest. I am athletic.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Seeing my work starting to pay off has got to be the best thing

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quinten Nelson, he's a dog on the field, it's just fun to watch him play