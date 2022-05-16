Meet: 2023 OL Jeremiah Clements

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Jeremiah Clements

School: Peoria Manuel

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 320 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @bigpun100

Instagram: _Pon73

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13360992/6180299a041e480cacf4c229

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

University of Illinois , Butler University , SIU , & it’s a lot more!

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, consistency, dedication , hard work

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My junior football season I had so many pancakes that year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Russell Wilson it’s weird because I’m a lineman but the reason I like him is his leadership on a different type of level and it’s never change since he been in the league.