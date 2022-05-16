Meet: 2023 OL Jeremiah Clements
Name: Jeremiah Clements
School: Peoria Manuel
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 320 pounds
Position: OL
Instagram: _Pon73
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13360992/6180299a041e480cacf4c229
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
University of Illinois , Butler University , SIU , & it’s a lot more!
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, consistency, dedication , hard work
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My junior football season I had so many pancakes that year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Russell Wilson it’s weird because I’m a lineman but the reason I like him is his leadership on a different type of level and it’s never change since he been in the league.