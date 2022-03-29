Meet: 2023 OL Nikolas Belski
Name: Nikolas Belski
School: LaSalle Peru
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 255 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @nikbelski
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
FIST Linemen Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13241538/6181c232d2251304c86eb09b
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
University of Minnesota Duluth, Northern Illinois University, University of South Dakota, Saginaw Valley State University
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I lead by example and always put in the work.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making the Playoffs this season!
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Quenton Nelson because he is nasty and I like how he plays