Meet: 2023 OL Nikolas Belski

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nikolas Belski

School: LaSalle Peru

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 255 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @nikbelski

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

FIST Linemen Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13241538/6181c232d2251304c86eb09b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

University of Minnesota Duluth, Northern Illinois University, University of South Dakota, Saginaw Valley State University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I lead by example and always put in the work.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making the Playoffs this season!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quenton Nelson because he is nasty and I like how he plays