Meet: 2023 OT Aidan Hallett

Name: Aidan Hallett

School: Lyons Township

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 275 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @AidanHallett_

Instagram: @AidanHallett_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Track

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13612041/61bbbf28b3d2a30b04334965

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Dartmouth, UPenn, Princeton, ISU, NIU, Drake, Valpo.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I was a competitive Irish Dancer (Trinity Academy) as a young kid from age 3-12. Though my team mates think that is hilarious- being the biggest guy on the team - I believe my dance background benefitted me with quick feet, really good balance, and my offensive line footwork.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

During a freshman game I actually picked up the RB (who was carrying the ball) and barreled through the line for the first down.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deebo Samuel - because he's electrifying and fun to watch.