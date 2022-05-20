Meet: 2023 QB Christian Evans

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Christian Evans

School: Sandburg

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @_evanscj

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I do my strength and speed training in the offseason at GPS training in Orland Park and am also a player on the Boom Football 18U National team where I play DB, WR, and QB.

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8630440/6193179290ef7d034419f8fb

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I have received letters from many schools, D1, D2, and D3 but haven't had any offers yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a Dual Threat QB so I am very versatile in what I bring to the game to help my team win. I can also play receiver which I take a lot of pride in.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Lincoln Way East on their homecoming last season and throwing for nearly 400 yards, 3 TDS, and having a rushing TD in the game also.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Patrick Mahomes, because of how creative he is on the football field and extend plays.