Meet: 2023 QB Dillon Williams

Name: Dillon Williams

School: Glenbard East

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @repdat_2

Instagram: @dos.2_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

NXTLevel Atx (Coach Greg Holcomb), Midwest Magic 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13125881/617f3958bd746c0bb45ba3ff

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Drake University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I believe I bring strong leadership with having to step into the role as quarterback but I also can relate and build chemistry and trust with my teammates which I think is very if not most important.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My First Varsity Football Game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kyler Murray is my favorite football player because I believe he will always be an underdog. He’s always being criticized because of his height but he continues to always prove people wrong. He was the first pick in the draft for a reason.