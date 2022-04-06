Meet: 2023 QB Grant Dersnah

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Grant Dersnah

School: Palatine

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Gdersnah

Instagram: @Gdersnah31

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Training with coach Holcomb at Next Level for the last 2 years. The QB for TNT 7v7 with Coach Nelson for the last 2 seasons. Started training with Coach Bostick and EFT at the Saturday Morning QB training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13368579/613e2498f569cc051808fc35

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes, over the last month have been followed by Penn, Columbia, Dartmouth, Drake, Princeton and other smaller schools.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am student who not only brings a 4.5 GPA to the classroom, but also can make decisions on the football field others can not. I also am a 2 sport athlete, and was just voted All Conference for Palatine Basketball and lead them to a 20 win season. I lead by example and push other teammates around me work just as hard.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating the top ranked Main South at home last season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Rodgers, he is a talented athlete, but he never lets the moment get to big for him. I try and keep that same attitude when I am on the field.