Meet: 2023 RB Corey Rashad

Name: Corey Rashad

School: Marist

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: RB/Nickleback

Twitter: @corey1rashad

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

SRV Academy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12643929/617d716fa019be054c32eb53

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Interest: Yale, Dartmouth, St. Thomas, Grand Valley State, Washington St. Louis and more

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Despite my size, I bring the intensity every snap. I have that “dawg” mentality that you just can’t teach. I’m also a phenomenal student, which is most important.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Friday nights are always fun, especially at home. Being able to play in front of a loud crowd has been one of the most memorable things for me in my high school career.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Saquon Barkley. He’s an incredible athlete and even better running back. I try to model my game after him because he’s so great.