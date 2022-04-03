Meet: 2023 RB Corey Rashad
Name: Corey Rashad
School: Marist
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: RB/Nickleback
Twitter: @corey1rashad
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
SRV Academy
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12643929/617d716fa019be054c32eb53
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Interest: Yale, Dartmouth, St. Thomas, Grand Valley State, Washington St. Louis and more
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Despite my size, I bring the intensity every snap. I have that “dawg” mentality that you just can’t teach. I’m also a phenomenal student, which is most important.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Friday nights are always fun, especially at home. Being able to play in front of a loud crowd has been one of the most memorable things for me in my high school career.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Saquon Barkley. He’s an incredible athlete and even better running back. I try to model my game after him because he’s so great.