{{ timeAgo('2022-05-02 06:47:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet: 2023 RB/LB Brandon Harvey

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Brandon Harvey

School: Champaign Centennial

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @harveybrandon23

Instagram: Brandonharvey_1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13243518/618b5e8102b1d40f48ce0780

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

University Wisconsin Platteville, Monmouth college, University of Dayton

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring leadership, commitment, and competitiveness

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Leading my team to its first playoff berth in 6 years

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Marshawn lynch cause when i have the ball i like running down hill and love contact

