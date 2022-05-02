Meet: 2023 RB/LB Brandon Harvey
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.
Name: Brandon Harvey
School: Champaign Centennial
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Twitter: @harveybrandon23
Instagram: Brandonharvey_1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13243518/618b5e8102b1d40f48ce0780
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
University Wisconsin Platteville, Monmouth college, University of Dayton
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring leadership, commitment, and competitiveness
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Leading my team to its first playoff berth in 6 years
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Marshawn lynch cause when i have the ball i like running down hill and love contact