Meet: 2023 RB/LB Cole Livingston

Name: Cole Livingston

School: Casey Westfield

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @Cole23L

Instagram: cole7livingston

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15720523/618d5311bed697095c79cad8

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Elmhurst, Franklin, Millikin, Knox, Lawerence, McKendree, Concordia University Chicago, Saint Mary of the Woods, Carthage, UW Platteville, Olivet Nazarene, Middlebury, Bowdoin

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Confidence to lead Enough mental toughness to be coachable Combination of speed, strength, and IQ Ability to play every down Adaptable to change Passion for the game of football Determined to get better every day Hold myself responsible

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

First game of Junior year, taking a fullback dive 70 yards for a touchdown

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Antonio Gibson. Current Running Back for my favorite team.