Meet: 2023 RB/LB Cole Livingston
Name: Cole Livingston
School: Casey Westfield
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Instagram: cole7livingston
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15720523/618d5311bed697095c79cad8
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Elmhurst, Franklin, Millikin, Knox, Lawerence, McKendree, Concordia University Chicago, Saint Mary of the Woods, Carthage, UW Platteville, Olivet Nazarene, Middlebury, Bowdoin
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Confidence to lead Enough mental toughness to be coachable Combination of speed, strength, and IQ Ability to play every down Adaptable to change Passion for the game of football Determined to get better every day Hold myself responsible
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
First game of Junior year, taking a fullback dive 70 yards for a touchdown
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Antonio Gibson. Current Running Back for my favorite team.