Meet: 2023 RB/LB Giovanni Zeman

Name: Giovanni Zeman

School: Yorkville

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @gio_zeman

Instagram: Gio_zeman32

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13125076/61972c500661820b7866fe3b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Multi-sport athlete. Also a pitcher and outfielder for baseball. No one will out work me.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Scoring 5 TD’s while beating Oswego High School to make the 7A Playoffs in 2021.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Derrick Henry. I like the passion he plays with and how he runs his defenders over.