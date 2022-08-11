Meet: 2023 RB/LB Malcolm Babers
Name: Malcolm Babers
School: Bartlett
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Twitter: @MalcolmBabers2
Instagram: _.mac2x
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/profile/12845142/Malcolm-Babers/highlights
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Indiana Wesleyan University
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I will bring leadership, comfort teammates, and give it my all on the field and in the classrooms.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Running a 81 yard Touchdown
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Alvin Kamara. He's my favorite because he makes running the ball looks so easy, his balance is outstanding, the way he consumes hits is outstanding, and the way he can become a receiver is amazing as well.