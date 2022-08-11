Meet: 2023 RB/LB Malcolm Babers

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Malcolm Babers

School: Bartlett

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @MalcolmBabers2

Instagram: _.mac2x

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/profile/12845142/Malcolm-Babers/highlights

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Indiana Wesleyan University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I will bring leadership, comfort teammates, and give it my all on the field and in the classrooms.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Running a 81 yard Touchdown

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Alvin Kamara. He's my favorite because he makes running the ball looks so easy, his balance is outstanding, the way he consumes hits is outstanding, and the way he can become a receiver is amazing as well.