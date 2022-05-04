Meet: 2023 RB/LB Michael Ganziano

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Michael Ganziano

School: Burlington Central

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @GanzianoMichael

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13061204/62096abe0dc03609acd9060f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard worker and putting everything I have into the program.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning our last game of the season for the seniors

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Earl Campbell or Walter Payton because they would refuse to go down