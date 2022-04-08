Meet: 2023 RB Nathan Jacobs

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nathan Jacobs

School: Naperville North

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @nate_jacobs20

Instagram: nate_jacobs20

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I do Track and Field to work on my speed, and do 7on7 for my school.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13077911/61e48265da513d13fc46816e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have speed, I can make people miss in open field, I can make quick cuts, I can read holes well and find holes that don’t pop up immediately. I am hard working and battle through hard times.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

In my first playoff game at North, I scored the first touchdown for our team. I just came back from an injury and I got to score in my first playoff game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Jonathan Taylor. I started watching him play when he was at Wisconsin, and I loved watching him play. I love the way he runs the ball, his strength, and just him as a person. He is someone who I look up to and want to be like.