Meet: 2023 RB Nick Criscione

Name: Nick Criscione

School: Wheaton South

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @NickCriscione1

Instagram: nickc_26

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13055281/608ed431f31c510bf895d3d3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work, leadership, determination, perseverance

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Bus rides home after a win

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kyler Murray, I relate to the fact many think he is undersized but he finds a way to get it done and prove them wrong and I feel I can do the same