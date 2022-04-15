Meet: 2023 RB/OLB Antonio Tablante

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Antonio Tablante

School: Sterling

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: RB/OLB

Twitter: @AntonioTablant4

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Athletic Connection-Coach AK Brown. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13373020/618b1a26da5280090058838d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Augustana, Upper Iowa, Concordia St Paul, Northern Stare, Fort Lewis, St Thomas,

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Some qualities I possess would be having good downhill power while running the football and explosion getting past the line.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment in my football career is probably winning the 8th grade conference championship.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Saquon Barkley. My favorite team is the New York Giants and ever since he’s been on this team he has brang so much production and taught me so much about the game just from watching film.