Meet: 2023 S/OLB Owen Schickel

Name: Owen Schickel

School: Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: S/OLB

Twitter: @OwenSchickel

Instagram: owen.schickel21

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Track. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13611154/619719d52348210a80e3acde

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Have multiple d2 schools junior invites such aa Augustana Winona State and Minnesota Duluth. Has interest from some FCS d1 schools as well

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

a physical defender with high football iq. Can read plays very fast and is very good at open field tackling. Makes big hits and plays best when moments are big. football player.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Favorite moment in my football career had to be in the Marist game where we were down in half and came back in the third quarter where I then hawked the Marist running back from behind when they a had chance to get back in the game and peanut punched it from behind for a team recovery

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Sean Taylor. He is my favorite player because the work ethic is possessed and what his career was as a player. Was a running back and safety growing up which both I played in grammar school and at mount Carmel in my career. He has amazing football iq and made the biggest hits he was a player I would like to be like