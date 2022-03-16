Meet: 2023 SS Jake May
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.
Name: Jake May
School: Bolingbrook
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: SS
Instagram: jmay__0
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
midwest boom and acceleration sports performance.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11688358/6143e314d21b6a04203f941b
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
eastern michigan, new mexico state,niu, murray state, western illinois, boston college, south dakota, south dakota state, north dakota state
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard worker, very coachable, can play anywhere on defense, high football IQ, hitter
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
beating simeon 33-0
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Budda baker he plays bigger then he is, plays fast and always comes down to hit and he is a smart player.