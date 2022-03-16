Meet: 2023 SS Jake May

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jake May

School: Bolingbrook

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: SS

Twitter: @jmay4272

Instagram: jmay__0

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

midwest boom and acceleration sports performance.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11688358/6143e314d21b6a04203f941b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

eastern michigan, new mexico state,niu, murray state, western illinois, boston college, south dakota, south dakota state, north dakota state

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard worker, very coachable, can play anywhere on defense, high football IQ, hitter

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

beating simeon 33-0

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Budda baker he plays bigger then he is, plays fast and always comes down to hit and he is a smart player.