Meet: 2023 TE Tamer Dalloul
Name: Tamer Dalloul
School: Stevenson
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
Position: TE
Twitter: @T_dalloul24
Instagram: T.dalloul24
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8167901/618f33c63df541031c127304
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Colby football, ripon football
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard work ethic, leadership, mental/physical strength
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
When i was blocking as a TE for my running back and watching him run down the sidelines to the end zone
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
George little because he does everything with perfection and has a great personality