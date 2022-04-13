Meet: 2023 TE Tamer Dalloul

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Tamer Dalloul

School: Stevenson

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @T_dalloul24

Instagram: T.dalloul24

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8167901/618f33c63df541031c127304

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Colby football, ripon football

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work ethic, leadership, mental/physical strength

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When i was blocking as a TE for my running back and watching him run down the sidelines to the end zone

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

George little because he does everything with perfection and has a great personality