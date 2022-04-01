Meet: 2023 WR Alexander Ortiz

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Alexander Ortiz

School: Glenbard South

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-9 1/2

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @AlexOrtiz2023

Instagram: _ortiz.alex_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I work with coaches from Acceleration, next level, and HTA football.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12933123/606cf2390c5da20c10b244c7

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a really good work ethic, I'm coachable, and I'll play any position the coaches want me to.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment so far in my football career was winning our first-round playoff game last season and going 9-2 with my team. We were able to host the game and the atmosphere was incredible.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Darnell Mooney because he plays for the Bears (my favorite team) and I love the way he plays.