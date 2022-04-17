Meet: 2023 WR Cameron Ashley

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Cameron Ashley

School: Chicago Simeon

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @chexkboi

Instagram: Cam.12hunna

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Midwest Boom. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12747209/619b15853453c60bf4d7f480

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Drake, Minnesota State, Columbia, Illinois State, St. Thomas, Western Illinois.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, talent, hard worker, follows directions

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Competing with my friends every week

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

ODell Beckham Jr. I feel like I can relate to him the most because of my route running and quickness.