Meet: 2023 WR Charlie Specht

Name: Charlie Specht

School: York

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @spechtcharlie

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

TNT (Tom Nelson Training) is my speed and strength program as well as my 7on7 team. Kyle Prater is my WR technique coach.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9807082/61460459066af00930d9f152

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

A few MAC schools like Ball State, Miami (OH) and NIU, as well as quite a few FCS schools from the Pioneer, Ivy and Patriot. I've had very conversations with Drake, Butler, San Diego, Harvard, Columbia and Yale. Iowa State has also been in touch.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have been a student of the wide receiver position since I was about 9 years old. I've trained under former college stars and NFL players Kyle Prater and Tom Nelson. I consider myself a route technician and I pride myself on my football IQ and ability to read a defense and find ways to exploit their schemes. I've had the dream to play college football for as long as I can remember and the program that gets me will not only get a talent but someone who will do the work to always improve. I know that I bring huge upside in the right environment and culture.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Catching the game winner with 20 seconds left in our final regular season game last year to secure a home playoff game after York had not been in the playoffs for more than a decade.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Terry McLaurin, because he is incredibly talented, technically exceptional and a humble person who doesn't need to talk a lot or show a lot of flash.