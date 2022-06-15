Meet: 2023 WR/DB Dan Sweeney

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Dan Sweeney

School: Stagg

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @dansweeney316

Instagram: Dannsween

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12909144/617b5ae2ab92a21a6063f5a7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Long snapper

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting brought up to varsity my sophomore year and getting a 40 td reception in my first game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe Burrow because he has the swag that no other qb has in the nfl.