Meet: 2023 WR/DB Davonte James

Name: Davante James

School: Morton

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @davontejames05

Instagram: @deo__dj

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Top Gun

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13153859/61b8fb726e80fc0a98b8890c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

MacMurray

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Confidence. I definitely have a lot of confidence on the field. I can do anything that I’ve been asked to do. Also willing to take risks.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment in my football career so far has to be when I returned a kickoff for the game winner.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Michael Vick. I say Vick because not only he played for my favorite team the eagles. That he was always about business and was really good on the field. Had a couple game winning drives. Vick was shifty and had a good arm.