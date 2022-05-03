Meet: 2023 WR/DB Jared Kniola

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Jared Kniola

School: Woodstock

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @JaredKniola

Instagram: Jared.kniola10

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Track.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12888528/6175c6056e81bb09f4376a88

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Illinois Wesleyan, Greenville, Ripon college, elmhurst university.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership physicality at WR and competitiveness

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My first varsity catch was a crazy adjustment and a really good catch.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deandre Hopkins because he has extremely good hands and is a really good playmaker.