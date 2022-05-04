Meet: 2023 WR/DB Mason Tousignant

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Mason Tousignant

School: St. Charles East

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @masontous

Instagram: masontous

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I work with Kyle Prater - Chasing Greatness WR Training in the off season.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/3022112/617f47bfbd746c0bb45bb082

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

NDSU, USD, Columbia, Brown, Davidson, Colgagte, Augustana SD, Upper Iowa, Augustana IL, UW Platteville, Olivet Nazerine, Wayne State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I fell that I play bigger than any numbers I am measured with. Unselfish player that just love to compete, and I'm not afraid of hard work

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Probably last seasons WIN over Geneva. They were hot, game at their house for their homecoming. We were close to as healthy as we had been all season and played great in all three phases. It was great having our fans rush the field!!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I'm a big Joe Burrow guy. He's a winner with so much QB swag it's crazy. The type of guy that teammates have so much faith in which is something to strive for