Meet: 2023 WR Erik Tomanek
Name: Erik Tomanek
School: Taft
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: WR/S
Twitter: @12tomanek
Instagram: erikuuu22
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting. Track
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12868144/61a6ca59d45e3a032cf82046
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
St. Thomas, Minnesota State
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
i’m a big Wr and Fs and can move pretty fast, and i will go up there and get the ball wherever it is
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
park football i caught the game winning touchdown in the playoffs to send us to next game, very good team we played
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
von miller, i grew up watching him and super bowl 50 mvp