Meet: 2023 WR Erik Tomanek

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Erik Tomanek

School: Taft

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: WR/S

Twitter: @12tomanek

Instagram: erikuuu22

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting. Track

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12868144/61a6ca59d45e3a032cf82046

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

St. Thomas, Minnesota State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

i’m a big Wr and Fs and can move pretty fast, and i will go up there and get the ball wherever it is

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

park football i caught the game winning touchdown in the playoffs to send us to next game, very good team we played

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

von miller, i grew up watching him and super bowl 50 mvp