Meet: 2023 WR Ethan McCarter

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ethan McCarter

School: DeKalb

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @EthanMcCarter12

Instagram: e.drizzy12

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I play for the Top Gun 7v7 program and I also do other training programs

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12814106/617c8a6290eeb30150da8812

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I can bring an uplifting spirt and leadership that will always lift my teammates up and help them get better, aswell as my skill set to get the job done in anyway needed on the field and off.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was getting the recognition I deserve not only on my team but all around I finally got a chance to show my talents to everyone

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ja'marr Chase his skill set is so good to his hand all the way to the detail in his route running.