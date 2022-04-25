Meet: 2023 WR Jimmy Curtin

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Jimmy Curtin

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Jimmyc218

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Lincoln Way East off season program and speed training with my Uncle Kevin. He was an all American RB/kick returner in college.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/2691512/61777f06176c58047c1ba21d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Winona State, North Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Minnesota Moorhead

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I come from a football family. My dad and all my uncles played college football. They have taught me how much work it takes to make it to the next level.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Catching 2 touchdown passes against one of our big rivals-Homewood Flossmoor-this past season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Julian Edelman. He is my favorite player because he had a unique way making it into the NFL. He has a great story that shows you don’t need to be the biggest player on the field you just need to outwork everyone.