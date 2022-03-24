Meet: 2023 WR Mikey Brosnan

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Mikey Brosnan

School: St. Patrick

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @mikeybrosnan_

Instagram: mikeybrosnan_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Top Gun, Midwest Strenghth and Performance, and Flahive.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14430340/619aebdb5ef7660b980cccd5

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I’m followed by Central Michigan, Northern Michigan, Carrol University, Augustana, and Ripon College.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a leader and hungry. What I mean by this is I’m always going to help my team get better and help them become the best the can. By hungry, I mean I want to play. With any chance I get to play, I’m going to work to become the best person possible for my teammates and coach’s. Any chance I get, I’ll make sure they know they made the right decision.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was when we were at Saint Viator for the game to make us either end our season or go to the playoffs. We won the game and went to the playoffs ending up going farthest in school history.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Cooper Kupp. I say this because he came from nothing. He lived in a little town in Washington and didn’t have any offers after his last senior game. Someone finally gave him a chance at Eastern Washington. He ended up grinding and went to the NFL winning a super bowl and becoming the best receiver in the NFL. This just reminds me of myself. Just a kid from Norwood Park hoping for someone to give me a chance they won’t regret. I’ll make sure of that.