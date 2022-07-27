Meet: 2023 WR Ryan Horn-Salerno

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Ryan Horn-Salerno

School: Downers Grove South

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @HornSalerno

Instagram: r.hornsalerno10

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

NxtLevel, and DGS 7on7 team

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13669080/6087320102b1891750b5095c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

San Diego State, North Central, NorthPark, Illinois Wesleyan, South Dakota State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Reliability, Leadership and ability to push my teammates

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Gaining teammates trust in the weight room and on the field.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Steve Smith sr, because of his physicality, and fear of no one