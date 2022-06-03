Meet: 2023 WR/TE Ryan Pothast
Name: Ryan Pothast
School: Maine South
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: WR/TE
Twitter: @RyanPothast
Instagram: Ryan_Pothast
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
EFT Football Academy
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13194744/6259fd5e19a5a80590e1d7b6
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Northwestern,St.Norbert,North Dakota State
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Great work ethic and will be a great teammate
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Going to the 8a state championship and being able to compete at a high stage
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Calvin Johnson because he was a athletic freak and always was determined to win