Meet: 2023 WR/TE Ryan Pothast

Name: Ryan Pothast

School: Maine South

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: WR/TE

Twitter: @RyanPothast

Instagram: Ryan_Pothast

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

EFT Football Academy

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13194744/6259fd5e19a5a80590e1d7b6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Northwestern,St.Norbert,North Dakota State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great work ethic and will be a great teammate

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going to the 8a state championship and being able to compete at a high stage

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Calvin Johnson because he was a athletic freak and always was determined to win