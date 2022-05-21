Meet: 2024 ATH Jedidiah Adjavi

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Jedidiah Adjavi

School: Evergreen Park

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @Jed2_3adjayi

Instagram: Jjedidiah._

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Midwest Boom.

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15762644/618650f9b018f50370d7347c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A leader with a competitive passionate drive for the sport and jus a straight hardworking underdog with the desire and ambition to be great

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting 200 yards in the first half of them game against argo during freshman/spring season of 2021

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I don’t have a favorite football player but I admire the guys who never gave up and kept grinding no matter how much the struggle in life was or how hard the journey was to get to where they are today those are the football players and people I admire