Meet: 2024 DB Jaiden Vonner
Name: Jaiden Vonner
School: Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: SS/Nickle
Twitter: @JaidenVonner
Instagram: jaivonner5
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Elite Speed 7v7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15295405/6321758e5b3e861498b68e25
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
NDSU, Iowa State, SIU,
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
High motor, being able to cover and play in the box
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Game winning interception against Jackson 1st game last season
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Sauce Gardner
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No