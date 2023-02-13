Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jaiden Vonner

School: Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: SS/Nickle

Twitter: @JaidenVonner

Instagram: jaivonner5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Elite Speed 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15295405/6321758e5b3e861498b68e25

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

NDSU, Iowa State, SIU,

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

High motor, being able to cover and play in the box

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Game winning interception against Jackson 1st game last season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Sauce Gardner

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No