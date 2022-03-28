 EdgyTim - Meet: 2024 DB Kyle Corbin
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-28 09:43:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet: 2024 DB Kyle Corbin

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial

Name: Kyle Corbin

School: South Elgin

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @kccorbin2

Instagram: kylecorbin01

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Top gun 7 on 7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14632426/617eb33c041e480cacf36083

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Versatility

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Bartlett my freshman year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lamar Jackson , great on and off the field.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}