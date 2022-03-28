Meet: 2024 DB Kyle Corbin
Name: Kyle Corbin
School: South Elgin
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Instagram: kylecorbin01
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Top gun 7 on 7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14632426/617eb33c041e480cacf36083
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Versatility
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating Bartlett my freshman year.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lamar Jackson , great on and off the field.