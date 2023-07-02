Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Zack Clark

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @zack8clark

Instagram: @kodak.za.

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Midwest Boom 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16128671/634a52b806622b046423c2bd

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Ball state, Colorado state, Illinois state, Illinois, and many more.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I would say I bring length and physicality for my position, but also a guy who loves to learn. I love to take bits and pieces from other people games and putting it into my own.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Learning from great leaders and playing under the lights with my brothers.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I love watching and learning from sauce garner’s game. I like his game because he is a taller guy like me. I like how he uses his length and size to his advantage.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

