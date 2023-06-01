Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nick Williamson

School: Neuqua Valley

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @Nickwil42

Instagram: Nickwilliamson42

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14722319/63533a2da018ca0ba4178629

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Wyoming, Western Michigan, NDSU and South Dakota State University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am very teachable and can accept criticism, I love the competitiveness of someone being better that me because it gives me more motivation to beat them in the depth chart. Per my position I am very good against the run with reads and I can make my linebackers and safety’s lives easier by taking up multiple blocks

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Most of my fondest memories in the past few seasons have been memories shared with the rest of my defense, wether it be a sack, interception, forced fumble, blocked kick, we all played a part in making our defense elite

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play rugby during the off-season. It’s a good tool to help me with tackling, mobility, coordination, and intellect