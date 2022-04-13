Meet: 2024 DE/OLB Gage Leffler

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Gage Leffler

School: Plainfield Central

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: DE/OLB

Twitter: @GageLeffler1

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14295601/6200611ab3c86e01c0512dd3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Quincy University follows me on twitter.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I will always push the envelope and persistently strive to get better.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

A comeback victory over Minooka this season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Fields as he hopefully can turn around the Bears franchise.