Meet: 2024 DT Tavon Rice

Name: Tavon Rice

School: Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: @Tavonrice98

Instagram: Taygoingd1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15731873/6161b13e9a9bdf07c0675d3a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have the body size and strength to stop the run and fight double teams and i have lots of pass rush moves

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was when we faced batavia in the second round of playoffs and we won off of a game winning run from dennis furlong

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald because he plays my position and is the best ive seen