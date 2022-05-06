Meet: 2024 DT Tavon Rice
Name: Tavon Rice
School: Mount Carmel
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 260 pounds
Position: DT
Twitter: @Tavonrice98
Instagram: Taygoingd1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15731873/6161b13e9a9bdf07c0675d3a
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I have the body size and strength to stop the run and fight double teams and i have lots of pass rush moves
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My favorite moment was when we faced batavia in the second round of playoffs and we won off of a game winning run from dennis furlong
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald because he plays my position and is the best ive seen