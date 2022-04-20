Meet: 2024 ILB Clayton Horton

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Clayton Horton

School: Lakes

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 188 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @Claytonhorton22

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Touchdown Sports Arena off- season training. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11800776/61742e2d6e8b7804acd15281

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Carthage

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

work ethic, first one to lifting or practice and last one to leave, coachable

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting to my first IHSA playoff game, being on varsity as a sophomore, the bus rides home, the locker room after a big win,

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

TJ Edwards, went to my high school, his work ethic, his passion for the game, his attitude, everything about him, is the reason he’s my favorite