Meet: 2024 ILB Clayton Horton
Name: Clayton Horton
School: Lakes
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 188 pounds
Position: ILB
Twitter: @Claytonhorton22
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Touchdown Sports Arena off- season training. Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11800776/61742e2d6e8b7804acd15281
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Carthage
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
work ethic, first one to lifting or practice and last one to leave, coachable
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting to my first IHSA playoff game, being on varsity as a sophomore, the bus rides home, the locker room after a big win,
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
TJ Edwards, went to my high school, his work ethic, his passion for the game, his attitude, everything about him, is the reason he’s my favorite