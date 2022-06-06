 EdgyTim - Meet: 2024 K Patrick Durkin
Meet: 2024 K Patrick Durkin

Name: Patrick Durkin

School: Joliet Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: K/P

Twitter: @Patrick79848439

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Extreme Speed

Kicking Camp

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15775920/622a09ce5eec8413e0ecf023

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Elite leg strength and consistency on field goals

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning a state championship this year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Tucker because of how he approaches his craft

