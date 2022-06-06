Meet: 2024 K Patrick Durkin
Name: Patrick Durkin
School: Joliet Catholic
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: K/P
Twitter: @Patrick79848439
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Extreme Speed
Kicking Camp
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15775920/622a09ce5eec8413e0ecf023
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Elite leg strength and consistency on field goals
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning a state championship this year.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Tucker because of how he approaches his craft