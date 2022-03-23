Meet: 2024 LB Anthony Palano

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Anthony Palano

School: Buffalo Grove

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @AnthonyPalano03

Instagram: AnthonyPalano8

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Throw It Deep, Top Gun 7v7, Midwest Strength and Performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15071085/617760d2e97ae8072852511e

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring leadership and bring the best out of me and my teammates so we can be the best football players we can be.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was winning my first playoff football game as a sophomore with a bunch of varsity guys that have taught me a lot throughout the year last year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Cooper Kupp, this is because I loved watching him come from a unranked recruit that goes into a Juco school, and now won a super bowl, to me, thats what hard work and dedication does for you