Meet: 2024 LB Connor Sullivan
Name: Connor Sullivan
School: Casey-Westfield
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @csully_05
Instagram: @connorsullivan44
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team weight lifting and Team speed training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15720584/618e96adff0210089c7cfa90
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I can think on the fly. I also have impeccable work ethic. I can lead others especially during crunch time
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Catching the game winning pass against Paris with a second left and always gotta love blitzing backside
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lawrence Taylor, the way he played the game was a work of art. Offensive Linemen feared him and QBs did even more. He just played the game with so much passion and showed it in the way he played.