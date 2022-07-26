Meet: 2024 LB Connor Sullivan

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Connor Sullivan

School: Casey-Westfield

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @csully_05

Instagram: @connorsullivan44

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team weight lifting and Team speed training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15720584/618e96adff0210089c7cfa90

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I can think on the fly. I also have impeccable work ethic. I can lead others especially during crunch time

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Catching the game winning pass against Paris with a second left and always gotta love blitzing backside

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lawrence Taylor, the way he played the game was a work of art. Offensive Linemen feared him and QBs did even more. He just played the game with so much passion and showed it in the way he played.