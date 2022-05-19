Meet: 2024 LB Ethan Curl
Name: Ethan Curl
School: Paris
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @EthanCurl6
Instagram: ethancurl
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16976074/61be1991b019360bac701312
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Trained leadership and an unstoppable work ethic.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Laying out one of Rochesters offensive tackles as a sophomore.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis because he is widely regarded as the best linebacker every and I want to be feared like he was.