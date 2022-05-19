Meet: 2024 LB Ethan Curl

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Ethan Curl

School: Paris

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @EthanCurl6

Instagram: ethancurl

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16976074/61be1991b019360bac701312

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Trained leadership and an unstoppable work ethic.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Laying out one of Rochesters offensive tackles as a sophomore.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis because he is widely regarded as the best linebacker every and I want to be feared like he was.